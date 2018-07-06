Man arrested over Maresfield woman's murder
- 6 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at her East Sussex home.
Police made the discovery at a house in Field End in Maresfield at 07:30 BST on Thursday.
Her next of kin have been informed, but she has not been formally identified, a Sussex Police spokesman said.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on the A22 at Ashurst Wood near East Grinstead about about 08:00 on Thursday. He remains in custody.
Police believe the man and the woman knew one another.