A three-year-old girl has suffered serious head injuries after timber thought to be from scaffolding fell on her while she was in her pushchair.

The Lancing toddler remains in hospital after the incident in Brighton.

Sussex Police said they arrested a Hove man, 32, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a Brighton man, 39, for failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was working with police.

Officers said the large piece of timber was believed to have fallen from scaffolding surrounding a building in Preston Street, at about 10:45 BST on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Pierre Serra said the youngster was being pushed in the pushchair by her mother when it happened.

He said officers wanted to speak to anyone who was walking along Preston Street at the time.

He also urged anyone who was driving along the road to check dash-cam footage to see if the incident was filmed.

An HSE spokesman said: "Inspectors have attended the scene and we are investigating alongside the police who are leading the initial response."

He said he could not comment further while the investigation was ongoing.