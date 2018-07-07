Image caption Ralph Fairman had been in a relationship with Samantha Toms, police said

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in East Sussex.

The body of 47-year-old Samantha Toms was found at her home in Field End, Maresfield, at 07:30 BST on Thursday.

Ralph Fairman, of no fixed address, had been in a relationship with Ms Toms, police said. He was arrested on the A22 at Ashurst Wood, near East Grinstead.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton magistrates. No one else is being sought in connection with the death.