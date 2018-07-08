Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was raped by the bicycle racks at the station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl at a railway station in West Sussex.

The girl, who is in her late teens, was attacked at Three Bridges station shortly after 23:00 BST on Saturday.

Detectives from British Transport Police said she was raped by the station's bicycle racks and smoking area.

Anyone who may have been in the area or who may have seen what happened has been asked to contact officers.