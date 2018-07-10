Image caption The reason for the damage to the ramp is not yet known

A broken ramp that halted sailings between England and France has been repaired.

DFDS had suspended crossings between Newhaven and Dieppe on Monday and cancelled the first service on Tuesday.

Newhaven Port Authority said engineers worked on the ramp, which is maintained by the port, in the early hours.

DFDS said the repairs were completed on Tuesday morning and services resumed. The reason for the damage was not given.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A DFDS Transmanche Ferry in Newhaven harbour, before the ramp was broken

Customers took to Twitter to voice anger towards the ferry company.

Skip Twitter post by @natashafphotos @DFDSUKUpdates Do you just want to rub in the complete chaos those on the Dieppe / Newhaven crossing are dealing with. The total lack of support at both terminals & on phones from DFD ferries. we have had to find a hotel and still no idea if we will get a ferry tomorrow — Natasha Ferdinand (@natashafphotos) July 9, 2018 Report

DFDS later tweeted: "All services have now resumed and we are operating to the advertised sailing schedule."

A spokeswoman for DFDS said staff had been "doing their utmost" to help customers.