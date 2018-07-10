Newhaven 'ferry chaos' broken ramp mended
- 10 July 2018
A broken ramp that halted sailings between England and France has been repaired.
DFDS had suspended crossings between Newhaven and Dieppe on Monday and cancelled the first service on Tuesday.
Newhaven Port Authority said engineers worked on the ramp, which is maintained by the port, in the early hours.
DFDS said the repairs were completed on Tuesday morning and services resumed. The reason for the damage was not given.
Customers took to Twitter to voice anger towards the ferry company.
@DFDSUKUpdates Do you just want to rub in the complete chaos those on the Dieppe / Newhaven crossing are dealing with. The total lack of support at both terminals & on phones from DFD ferries. we have had to find a hotel and still no idea if we will get a ferry tomorrow— Natasha Ferdinand (@natashafphotos) July 9, 2018
End of Twitter post by @natashafphotos
@dfds_uk @DFDSFRANCE @DFDSUKUpdates you're an absolute joke. Terrible communication & no systems in place created an absolute mess of a situation. I hope you don't leave all your customers as tired & angry. I look forward to hearing the apology that you're bound to be sending.— Dixie (@JamessDicks) July 9, 2018
End of Twitter post by @JamessDicks
DFDS later tweeted: "All services have now resumed and we are operating to the advertised sailing schedule."
A spokeswoman for DFDS said staff had been "doing their utmost" to help customers.