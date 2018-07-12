Image caption The 53-year-old woman died in the fire in the first-floor flat

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a fire in a flat.

The 53-year-old died in the blaze in the lounge of the property in Warren Drive in Crawley at about 17:40 BST on Wednesday, Sussex Police said.

The woman's death is being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.

Two men who were in the first-floor flat when police arrived were arrested and remain in custody.