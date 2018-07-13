Image copyright PA Image caption History teacher James Husband raped a 15-year-old girl

A former teacher at a top independent school in West Sussex has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for a string of sex offences including rape.

James Husband, 68, from York, was convicted of raping a 15-year-old pupil at Christ's Hospital School in Horsham.

He was also found guilty at an earlier hearing at Hove Crown Court of five indecent assault charges on the girl.

During the trial, the court heard Husband told the girl: "It's OK, I've had a vasectomy," before raping her.

Husband, of Wigginton, is the fifth Christ's Hospital School teacher to be convicted of sexually abusing students.

Over the five cases, the sexual abuse at the school spanned more than 30 years and involved 22 victims.

Image copyright PA Image caption The independent school charges fees of up to £31,500 a year

His co-defendant and a former head of house at the school Gary Dobbie, 66, of Rue De La Piale, Albi, France, was convicted of 15 counts involving multiple offences against six boys and two girls as young as 12.

Dobbie, formerly of Hereford, was teaching at independent Shrewsbury School, in Shropshire, at the time of his arrest in 2016.

He has yet to be sentenced.

Jurors heard the abuse took place between 1990 and 2001 and that both men were friends and used to laugh together about their abuse.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Dobbie is yet to be sentenced

After the hearing, Det Sgt Karrie Bohanna from Sussex Police said; "The victims of Husband and Dobbie were mainly children who should have been able to feel safe whilst in the care of their teachers.

"Instead both Husband and Dobbie exploited their positions in order to groom and sexually abuse their victims."

An NSPCC spokesman said Husband "used and abused his position of trust in the worst possible way".

He said: "His jailing today will hopefully give some sort of closure to his victim and at the same time encourage other people in a similar position to come forward and report what has happened to them."