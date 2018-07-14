Image copyright family picture Image caption Gina Ingles, 34, Milo Ingles, four, and Toby Jarrett, 26

The family of a "free-spirited" woman, and her "cheeky" son have paid tribute after the pair died in a house fire.

Gina Ingles, 34, and Milo, four, were found in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, after the blaze, which police are treating as arson and murder.

In a statement the family said they were "our shining lights that brought love to us all".

Ms Ingles partner Toby Jarrett, 26, who Milo called "daddy", was injured in the fire and remains in an induced coma.

'Loved and special'

The family said they were "totally broken and distraught", as they tried to "come to terms with this terrible loss and the huge hole in all of our lives".

Ms Ingles was described as a full-time mum who loved arts and crafts, drawing, sewing and baking.

She also loved music, played the guitar and "had a talent for song writing", her relatives said.

Image copyright Greg Draven Image caption Firefighters described the fire at a house in Croxden Way, Eastbourne as "ferocious"

Milo was described as a "playful, cheeky and loveable little boy...full of fun and smiles."

He loved to play with toy cars and Thomas the Tank Engine, and was always accompanied by Woody and friends from Toy Story, his family said.

"His cuddles made us feel loved and special, and made our hearts melt. He was always asking for Nanny's chocolate pennies and if you gave him one he would ask for two, and then three, in his cheeky, cute, sweet way," they added.

The fire broke out at about 01:20 BST on Tuesday, but the property was unstable, and it was not until Wednesday the pair were recovered.

A post-mortem examination on Friday revealed they died of smoke inhalation.

Kent Police continues to appeal for witnesses. No arrests have yet been made.