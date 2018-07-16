Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Nicholas Bridge (left) and Daniel Onofeghare (right) were jailed for the killing

Two men have been jailed for the "horrific" killing of a father stabbed to death in front of his friends.

Anthony Williams, 37, was attacked at a flat in Park Way, Horsham, in September by Nicholas Bridge, 18, and Daniel Onofeghare, 20.

A jury found Bridge guilty of murder and Onofeghare guilty of manslaughter.

At Hove Crown Court, Bridge, from Brixton, south London, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 24 years, while Onofeghare was jailed for 15 years.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Williams, 37. was stabbed to death in front of his friends

Mr Williams was at a flat with friends when the pair forced their way in, armed with knives.

Bridge stabbed him, while Onofeghare, of no fixed address, watched and stopped Mr Williams' friends coming to his aid, the court heard.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Emma Heater, who led the investigation, said: "This was a horrific, planned and targeted attack.

"The pair were at the flat for just three minutes and in that time they inflicted an extreme level of violence, leaving the premises before anyone could comprehend what had happened."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Bridge and Onofeghare were arrested soon after the attack

Mr Williams' friends were able to describe the pair, and they were both arrested by Sussex Police later that day.

In a statement, Mr Williams' family said they "look to the future with despair", suffer nightmares and shed tears on a daily basis.

They said father-of-three Mr Williams "was kind, wise and caring" and "would always put the needs of others before himself".