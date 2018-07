Image caption The 53-year-old woman died in the fire in the first-floor flat

Two men arrested after a woman died in a fire in a flat have been released on bail.

The 53-year-old died in a blaze in a property in Warren Drive in Crawley at about 17:40 BST on Wednesday, Sussex Police said.

The two men who were in the first-floor flat when police arrived had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman has yet to be formally identified, and her next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.

The men, aged 55 and 37 have been released on bail until 8 August while inquiries continue.