Image copyright PA Image caption The independent school charges fees of up to £31,500 a year

A former teacher at a boarding school has been charged with indecently assaulting a pupil 42 years ago.

Roger Martin, 82, of Palgrave Rd, Great Dunham, King's Lynn, was a member of staff at Christ's Hospital in Horsham, West Sussex.

He is accused of assaulting a 10-year-old boy at the school between September and December 1976,

Mr Martin has been summonsed to appear at Crawley Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to answer the charge.