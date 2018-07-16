Sussex

Eastbourne fire: Second arrest over mother and son's deaths

  • 16 July 2018
Gina Ingles, 34, Milo Ingles, four, and Toby Jarrett, 26 Image copyright family picture
Image caption Gina Ingles and Milo were killed in the blaze while Toby Jarrett remains in an induced coma

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a house fire that killed a woman and her four-year-old son.

Gina Ingles, 34, and Milo were found in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, after the blaze on 10 July.

Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested earlier on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Ms Ingles' partner Toby Jarrett, 26, remains in a coma with burn injuries.

Image copyright Greg Draven
Image caption Firefighters described the fire at a house in Croxden Way as "ferocious"

The fire broke out at about 01:20 BST on 10 July but it was not until the following day that Ms Ingles and her son were found.

In a statement released last week Ms Ingles' family described the 34-year-old and her son as "our shining lights that brought love to us all".

A 47-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

The 23-year-old man remains in custody, police said.

Det Ch Insp Mike Ashcroft said the investigation into the "horrific incident... is still in its infancy" and appealed for witnesses.

