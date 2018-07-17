Image copyright West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The homeowner said the house was full of smoke and exploding glass

A home has been left uninhabitable after a glass ornament on a sunny window sill caused a fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in the bungalow in Bognor Regis at 18:00 BST on Saturday after being alerted by an automatic fire alarm.

The owner of the house said: "Within minutes the house was full of smoke with glass exploding."

She said her whole house was fire and smoke damaged.

'Scariest situation'

The fire began after the glass object caught the sunlight and concentrated the sun's rays, the fire service said.

Image copyright West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The glass object was on a window sill

Image copyright West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Image caption No one was hurt in the blaze

The homeowner was in the garden when the fire alarm went off.

"It was the scariest situation that I have ever been in - the fire started and grew so quickly," she said.

"My whole house is fire and smoke damaged and at the present time, we are unable to live in the property," she added.

Pete Sadler, Bognor Fire Station's manager, said: "It is vital that residents understand the dangers of having glass and mirrored objects in the view of windows."