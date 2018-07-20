Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The aircraft involved was an Airbus A320 similar to the one pictured here

The runway at Gatwick Airport has had to be closed and flights have been diverted after an inbound airliner requested an emergency landing.

The British Airways Airbus from Naples landed shortly after midnight on Friday after reporting a technical fault.

The A320 remained on the runway while an inspection took place.

The airport said the main runway "remained temporarily unavailable whilst we switched to our standby". A handful of flights were diverted.

No-one was injured in the emergency landing and passengers were able to disembark the aircraft a short time later.

British Airways said: "Our flight landed safely after our pilots requested a priority landing as a precaution after a technical fault.

"Our engineers are currently conducting a thorough check of the aircraft."

An EasyJet service from Paphos and a TUI flight from Lanarca flew to other airports before the standby runway opened.