Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man fell from his mobility scooter during the robbery in The Boulevard, Crawley

An elderly man who suffered a heart attack after he was robbed in the street has died.

The 77-year-old fell from his mobility scooter in the attack in The Boulevard, Crawley, on Sunday.

A 36-year-old man from Crawley and two men, aged 41 and 25, both of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have since been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The victim was taken to St George's Hospital in London, where he died shortly before 21:00 BST.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the robbery, at 15:50, to come forward.