Image copyright Dan Jessup Image caption The fire damaged about 20 acres of crops, according to farmer Paul Lewis

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a zoo because of a grass fire on nearby farmland.

Drusillas Park in Sussex said evacuation procedures were put in place and animals were shut away as the fire approached.

A spokeswoman said about 1,500 people had been safely moved out of the zoo and there were no injuries.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were on the scene and urged people to avoid the area.

The zoo spokeswoman confirmed there was no damage to the zoo and "all the animals were safe and well".

Crop damage

Drusillas Park plans to reopen as usual on Thursday, the spokesman added.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene at Berwick Court Farm near Berwick and Alfriston just before 15:00 BST.

Farmer Paul Lewis, from the farm, said about 20 acres of crops had been lost as well as a £60,000 tractor.

Motorists have been warned to take extra care because of smoke and people living nearby have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

The fire service has urged people not to pull over to take pictures or videos.