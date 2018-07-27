Image copyright PA Image caption The Virgin Atlantic flight bound for St Lucia returned to Gatwick as a "precautionary measure"

Flights in and out of Gatwick were temporarily suspended after a plane was forced to abandon its journey and return to the airport.

Virgin Atlantic said flight VS89, which was bound for St Lucia, had developed a technical fault and requested "a priority landing" at about 16:15 BST.

The airline confirmed the plane had landed safely after disposing of excess fuel for safety reasons.

One flight was diverted to Bournemouth during the 30-minute closure.

The runway has now reopened and flights are operating as normal.

In a statement Virgin Atlantic said: "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always our priority and the captain made the decision to return as a precautionary measure only."