Plane fault forces temporary runway closure at Gatwick
Flights in and out of Gatwick were temporarily suspended after a plane was forced to abandon its journey and return to the airport.
Virgin Atlantic said flight VS89, which was bound for St Lucia, had developed a technical fault and requested "a priority landing" at about 16:15 BST.
The airline confirmed the plane had landed safely after disposing of excess fuel for safety reasons.
One flight was diverted to Bournemouth during the 30-minute closure.
The runway has now reopened and flights are operating as normal.
In a statement Virgin Atlantic said: "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always our priority and the captain made the decision to return as a precautionary measure only."