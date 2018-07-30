Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A British Airways plane made an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport just after 18:00 BST

A British Airways plane has been forced to make an emergency landing at Gatwick Airport due to a technical fault.

The BA 2552 flight destined for Greece landed just after 18:00 BST and the runway was closed while it was inspected.

The runway reopened at 18:40 BST and flights have resumed but the airport said delays are possible.

British Airways said the flight crew decided to return as a precaution and has apologised to its customers.

It added: "The safety of our customers and crew must always be our highest priority."

The aircraft had been on its way to Heraklion Airport in Crete before the incident occurred.