Sussex

Bognor Regis councillor defends 'anti-Semitic' comments

  • 1 August 2018
Councillor Damien Enticott Image copyright Bognor Regis Town Council
Image caption Councillor Damien Enticott apologised for any offence caused, but defended his actions

A councillor suspended from the Labour Party has apologised for causing offence, but said he stands by controversial comments made online.

Damien Enticott is being investigated for anti-Semitism by Labour following the comments.

Ivor Caplin MP for Hove and chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, said: "I don't find his so-called half apology acceptable at all."

Mr Enticott said Hitler "would have had a solution to the Israel problem".

Speaking to the BBC earlier Mr Enticott said: "I was watching this video where they were shooting unarmed civilians, some of them children, and it was just a statement in context.

"I don't agree with Hitler and genocide and anything like that. It was just quite a dry comment used out of frustration."

He said he was "anti-Zionist not anti-Semitic" and added: "I never meant to offend the Jewish community... I'd like to apologise if that's the case, for the words I've used.

Mr Enticott, a representative for Bognor Regis Town Council, in West Sussex, posted on Facebook that some Jews "need executing" due to how a small minority of orthodox rabbis orally clean circumcision wounds.

In a statement published online on Monday, which has since been removed, he called them paedophiles. He also referred to Hitler as being a "cure" for Israel's foreign policy.

'Spoof'

He also told the BBC that he should not be "the main topic of attack".

"I will continue to speak my mind on subjects that I believe are completely... insidious," he added

Fiona Sharpe, of the Sussex Jewish Representative Council, said after reading his comments: "I thought this was a spoof, to show how bad things might become, I could not believe it was real."

Mr Caplin added: "I think people will see right through this and say 'you sir are an anti-Semite and you're not welcome in the Labour Party'".

Mr Enticott who represents Hatherleigh Ward, has also been suspended from the Bognor Regis Town Council Labour Group, and a spokesperson for the Town Council said they "do not support such views".

