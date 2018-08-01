Image caption In 2012, Ms Brookes brought a successful civil action against Facebook over previous online abusers

A man who launched a campaign of online abuse against a Brighton woman has been jailed for stalking her.

Nicky Wright, 40, of London, was found guilty of stalking Nicola Brookes.

He trolled her, wrote defamatory blogs and created disturbing images, Brighton Magistrates Court heard.

Wright handed himself in after he was convicted in his absence and was sentenced on Wednesday. Ms Brookes, a campaigner against online abuse, has not yet commented to the BBC.

Magistrates jailed him for 24 weeks and issued a restraining order to protect Ms Brookes.

Wright started to abuse Ms Brookes online in June 2016 on Facebook and Twitter.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said evidence of his trolling was recovered from his mobile phone.

'Distress and concern'

Felicity Lineham, from the CPS, said: "This case highlights the immense impact that stalking can have on the lives of victims, including abuse carried out entirely online.

"Nicky Wright posted his victim's home address on social media and contacted her family and friends online.

"He also used computer editing software to create disturbing images of his victim, causing her distress and concern."

Ms Brookes had previously brought a successful civil action against Facebook to have the identities of previous online abusers revealed to her.