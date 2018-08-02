Image copyright PA Image caption Hat's the way to do it: Fabulous fascinators were among the headgear on show

Racegoers wanting to get ahead showed off their magnificent millinery at Glorious Goodwood.

Organisers describe Goodwood's style as "simple and elegant" and not about elaborate hats - but racegoers brought out a brimful of style for Ladies' Day.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dust the ticket: Feathers proved a popular addition to many racegoers' millinery choices

Image copyright PA Image caption Brimful of style: The only dress code is a jacket and tie for gentlemen, so women can be as colourful as they choose

Image copyright PA Image caption Cheers! Socialising at the festival can be just as important as picking winners

Image copyright PA Image caption Goodwood's relaxed style takes place against the background of the South Downs

Image copyright PA Image caption Berry nice: This lady in a strawberry-themed outfit gets ready to place a bet

Image copyright PA Image caption Jockey Katie Forrest won the Magnolia Cup

The west Sussex racecourse hosted the eighth Magnolia Cup on Thursday - this year in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Since its inception, the women-only charity race for riders who might not have sat on a horse before has raised more than £1.2m for a range of causes.

This year, the Magnolia Cup riders wore bespoke silks designed by Iranian/Swedish fashion designer and women's rights activist Morvarid Sahafi.

The five-day festival runs until Saturday.