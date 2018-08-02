Glorious Goodwood Ladies' Day 2018 in pictures
Racegoers wanting to get ahead showed off their magnificent millinery at Glorious Goodwood.
Organisers describe Goodwood's style as "simple and elegant" and not about elaborate hats - but racegoers brought out a brimful of style for Ladies' Day.
The west Sussex racecourse hosted the eighth Magnolia Cup on Thursday - this year in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Since its inception, the women-only charity race for riders who might not have sat on a horse before has raised more than £1.2m for a range of causes.
This year, the Magnolia Cup riders wore bespoke silks designed by Iranian/Swedish fashion designer and women's rights activist Morvarid Sahafi.
The five-day festival runs until Saturday.