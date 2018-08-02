Sussex

Glorious Goodwood Ladies' Day 2018 in pictures

  • 2 August 2018
Image copyright PA
Image caption Hat's the way to do it: Fabulous fascinators were among the headgear on show

Racegoers wanting to get ahead showed off their magnificent millinery at Glorious Goodwood.

Organisers describe Goodwood's style as "simple and elegant" and not about elaborate hats - but racegoers brought out a brimful of style for Ladies' Day.

Racegoers Image copyright PA
Image caption Dust the ticket: Feathers proved a popular addition to many racegoers' millinery choices
Racegoers Image copyright PA
Image caption Brimful of style: The only dress code is a jacket and tie for gentlemen, so women can be as colourful as they choose
Racegoers Image copyright PA
Image caption Cheers! Socialising at the festival can be just as important as picking winners
Racegoers Image copyright PA
Image caption Goodwood's relaxed style takes place against the background of the South Downs
A racegoer places a bet at Goodwood Racecourse Image copyright PA
Image caption Berry nice: This lady in a strawberry-themed outfit gets ready to place a bet
Jockey Katie Forrest wins the Magnolia Cup Image copyright PA
Image caption Jockey Katie Forrest won the Magnolia Cup

The west Sussex racecourse hosted the eighth Magnolia Cup on Thursday - this year in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Since its inception, the women-only charity race for riders who might not have sat on a horse before has raised more than £1.2m for a range of causes.

This year, the Magnolia Cup riders wore bespoke silks designed by Iranian/Swedish fashion designer and women's rights activist Morvarid Sahafi.

The five-day festival runs until Saturday.

