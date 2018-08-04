Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The parade is making its way through the streets of Brighton to a festival at Preston Park

Thousands of people have gathered in Brighton for the city's annual Pride celebrations.

Britney Spears is headlining a festival in Preston Park later that promises "a dazzling display of inclusivity".

Other acts appearing at the ticketed event include Ella Eyre, Pixie Lott and former Eternal singer Louise.

Sussex Police urged revellers to act responsibly, follow safety advice and report any suspicious behaviour.

Ch Supt Neil Honnor said armed officers would be working in the city with "public safety the main priority".

"The weekend weather is due to be very hot and sunny so we would also like to remind people to stay hydrated and wear sun cream," he added.

Image caption The parade began at Hove Lawns and worked its way along the seafront

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The theme for this year's event is "Colour My World"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption As ever, some went to great lengths dressing to impress

Image caption A number of roads have been closed in the city as the events take place

Image caption A carnival atmosphere has gripped the city

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These two were channelling their inner Carmen Miranda