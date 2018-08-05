Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Immigration Enforcement officers found the group cockling in Shoreham

Nine illegal immigrants have been caught in a raid on a group harvesting cockles, the Home Office has said.

Immigration Enforcement officers found the group at Brighton Road in Shoreham, West Sussex, at about 12:20 BST on Saturday.

Checks were carried out on a group of 11 people, nine of whom were found to be illegally present in the UK.

Five men were detained "pending removal from the UK", while four others - including two minors - were bailed.