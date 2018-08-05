Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the centre of Crawley on Saturday night

A 24-year old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in a town centre.

Emergency services were called to The Boulevard in Crawley, West Sussex, at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.

The victim, a local man, was taken by air ambulance to St George's Hospital in London with "significant" injuries.

Police have appealed for help in tracing a number of suspects who may have left the scene in a white vehicle.

Ch Insp Rosie Ross, from Sussex Police, said the possibility of the attack being drug-related had not been ruled out.

"It's vital that the community now pulls together to help us deal with those responsible," she added.

"Understandably Crawley residents will be concerned and I want to reassure them that keeping our communities safe remains a priority.

"We have an ongoing commitment to target people supplying Class A drugs in this area and to reduce the significant community harm which is caused."