No charges after man died in St Leonards flat fall
Five people arrested over the death of a man who fell four storeys through the ceiling of a flat have been released without charge.
Daniel Dawson, 25, from St Leonards, fell through a corrugated plastic ceiling of an annexe in a basement flat in Charles Road on New Year's Day.
Mr Dawson was thought to have fallen from a parapet in another flat.
Sussex Police said there was insufficient evidence to charge three men and two women with manslaughter.
They have been stood down from bail, a spokeswoman said.
Post-mortem tests confirmed Mr Dawson died from injuries sustained in the fall.