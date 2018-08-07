Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Daniel Dawson's family said he "lived life to the full"

Five people arrested over the death of a man who fell four storeys through the ceiling of a flat have been released without charge.

Daniel Dawson, 25, from St Leonards, fell through a corrugated plastic ceiling of an annexe in a basement flat in Charles Road on New Year's Day.

Mr Dawson was thought to have fallen from a parapet in another flat.

Sussex Police said there was insufficient evidence to charge three men and two women with manslaughter.

They have been stood down from bail, a spokeswoman said.

Post-mortem tests confirmed Mr Dawson died from injuries sustained in the fall.