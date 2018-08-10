Sussex

Homeless man assaulted in Brighton dies in hospital

  • 10 August 2018
Andrew O'Connell Image copyright Sussex Police
Image caption Andrew O'Connell was attacked in Royal Pavilion Gardens on Tuesday

A homeless man who died after being assaulted in Brighton has been described as "a free spirit".

Andrew O'Connell, 54, from Kent was attacked at Royal Pavilion Gardens at about 23:55 BST on Tuesday and died later in hospital.

His family said: "He was a kind, intelligent man with a free spirit who loved to travel. As a family we are utterly devastated, hurt and angry."

Sergio Lemori, 32, also homeless, has been charged with murder.

Mr Lemori is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

