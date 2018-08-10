Homeless man assaulted in Brighton dies in hospital
- 10 August 2018
A homeless man who died after being assaulted in Brighton has been described as "a free spirit".
Andrew O'Connell, 54, from Kent was attacked at Royal Pavilion Gardens at about 23:55 BST on Tuesday and died later in hospital.
His family said: "He was a kind, intelligent man with a free spirit who loved to travel. As a family we are utterly devastated, hurt and angry."
Sergio Lemori, 32, also homeless, has been charged with murder.
Mr Lemori is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.