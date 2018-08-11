Farmer 'killed in field by cattle' in Groombridge
- 11 August 2018
A farmer whose body was found in a field may have been trampled to death by his cattle, Sussex Police said.
Police were called about 22:30 BST on Friday to a farm in Eridge Road, Groombridge, after concerns the man had not returned from feeding his livestock.
He died at the scene and there were cattle in the field at the time, a police spokesman said.
Work to establish exactly what happened was continuing, he said.