Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The famer failed to return after going to feed his cattle on Friday night

A farmer whose body was found in a field may have been trampled to death by his cattle, Sussex Police said.

Police were called about 22:30 BST on Friday to a farm in Eridge Road, Groombridge, after concerns the man had not returned from feeding his livestock.

He died at the scene and there were cattle in the field at the time, a police spokesman said.

Work to establish exactly what happened was continuing, he said.