Hastings biker accused of assault to face new trial
- 13 August 2018
The jury in the trial of a Hells Angels biker accused of an assault in East Sussex has been formally discharged after failing to reach a verdict.
Matthew Barnes, 48, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the attack outside The Carlisle pub in Hastings in February 2016.
Christopher Harrison suffered serious eye injuries in the incident.
Mr Barnes, from Hastings, will face a fresh trial at the Old Bailey on 7 January 2019.