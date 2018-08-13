Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Stephen Frith's body, which police say had injuries consistent with an assault, was found in October at his home in West Worthing

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information about the death of a "big-hearted" man whose body was discovered in his flat last year.

Stephen Frith, 58, was found at the property in Tarring Road, West Worthing, on 27 October.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation.

Crimestoppers' director of operations Roger Critchell said: "His family deserve answers."

Sussex Police said Mr Frith had sustained serious injuries consistent with a physical assault and have renewed their appeal for information about his death.

'Hearts broken'

Mr Critchell said: "It has been nine months since Stephen's body was discovered and his family deserve answers as to what happened to him.

"They have described him as someone with a big heart, but it's their hearts that have been broken after he was taken away from them.

"We are appealing for your help. Our charity takes information 100% anonymously, always."

Three men aged 40, 38 and 20 and a 22-year-old woman, all from Worthing, were arrested and released in connection with the death.