A man has been charged with causing the death of his 10-week-old baby son.

Christopher Barnes, 28, of Barlavington Way, Midhurst, West Sussex, is accused of manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Worthing on 11 September. A 25-year-old woman questioned on suspicion of manslaughter will face no charges.

Mr Barnes' son Harry died in hospital from an internal head injury on 25 June 2017, a day after being admitted.