Two weapons were found in an industrial estate off the Hailsham bypass

Three men have been arrested after two firearms were found at an East Sussex industrial estate.

The weapons were found at the site off the Hailsham bypass on Saturday. They will now be analysed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

All three men are being held on suspicion of firearms offences and are in custody.

Sussex Police said it was assisting the NCA. The area is cordoned off while investigations continue.