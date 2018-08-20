Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption Two weapons were found in an industrial estate off the Hailsham bypass

Three men have been charged with possessing a firearm after two weapons were found at an industrial estate.

The firearms were found at a site on the Diplocks estate in Hailsham, East Sussex, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

Greg Akehurst, 29, of no fixed address, Mark Kinman, 63, of Bramwell Mews, Hailsham, and Kyle Wood, 30, of Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton, were due before Brighton magistrates.

Mr Wood has also been charged with possessing ammunition.