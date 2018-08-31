Man on roof closes major Brighton road

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Two police cars have been damaged by tiles and other objects

Part of the A23 in central Brighton has been closed while police deal with a man on a roof.

Officers arrived at the scene in Grand Parade near the junction with Kingswood Street just before midnight.

The road was cordoned off to "protect the public" after the man started to throw tiles from above.

Residents have been told to remain inside and stay away from windows. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

Sussex Police said two police cars had been damaged by tiles and other objects but no-one has been injured.

Negotiators have been working through the night to try to get the man to come down.