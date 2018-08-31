Man on roof closes major Brighton road
- 31 August 2018
Part of the A23 in central Brighton has been closed while police deal with a man on a roof.
Officers arrived at the scene in Grand Parade near the junction with Kingswood Street just before midnight.
The road was cordoned off to "protect the public" after the man started to throw tiles from above.
Residents have been told to remain inside and stay away from windows. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.
Sussex Police said two police cars had been damaged by tiles and other objects but no-one has been injured.
Negotiators have been working through the night to try to get the man to come down.
We’re dealing with a man on a roof in Grand Parade #Brighton. Roof tiles thrown at officers, nobody injured. Southbound A23 closed between Richmond Parade and Edward St. We appreciate everybody’s patience while we resolve the situation peacefully and without injury to anyone.— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) August 31, 2018
