Three fishermen rescued as boat sinks off Hastings coast
- 1 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three fishermen have been rescued after their boat sunk off the East Sussex coast.
A rescue operation was launched after the men broadcast a mayday message just before 10:00 BST saying they were putting on their life-jackets.
Ten minutes later, another vessel reported the fishing boat had sunk and the men were in the water.
A HM Coastguard spokesman said no-one was injured and the men were only in the water for about 15 minutes.