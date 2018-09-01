Three fishermen have been rescued after their boat sunk off the East Sussex coast.

A rescue operation was launched after the men broadcast a mayday message just before 10:00 BST saying they were putting on their life-jackets.

Ten minutes later, another vessel reported the fishing boat had sunk and the men were in the water.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said no-one was injured and the men were only in the water for about 15 minutes.