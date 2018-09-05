Sussex

Appeal over theft of dying man's wallet in Hastings

  • 5 September 2018
CCTV image of a man police want to speak to Image copyright BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE
Image caption Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information that can assist their investigation

A thief stole a man's wallet as he lay dying, police have said.

The 66-year-old collapsed after going into cardiac arrest at Hastings railway station just before 22:30 BST last Tuesday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics he died at the scene, British Transport Police said.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft, and urged those with information to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites