Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption The entire wall was taken out by the forklift

Thieves used a forklift truck to tear down the wall of a supermarket and rip out a cash machine.

The front spokes of the JCB vehicle were used to break down the external wall of the Co-op store in Rudgwick, West Sussex.

The raiders wrenched out the cash machine and made off with it before police arrived at about 02:45 BST.

The area was cordoned off, and a spokeswoman for Sussex Police said inquires were "ongoing".

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption The entire ATM machine was taken

It is not yet known how much money was in the machine. The shop was due to re-open later.