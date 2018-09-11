Image copyright Google Image caption The private school's headmaster says the advert should never have "seen the light of day"

A public school has apologised after its advert suggested those who went there would eventually be rich enough to "buy their dad a Jag".

The advert for Vinehall School in East Sussex told the story of a boy arriving in his father's Volvo, but wishing he had the headmaster's Jaguar.

After attending the school and being "very successful in business" he buys his father a Jaguar when he retires.

Vinehall's headmaster said the advert was a "misguided error of judgement".

High five to Vinehall School for the most cringeworthy school ad I'm ever likely to see.

'Your mug of a dad drives a Volvo *smug muttering*... but our head drives a Jaaaaag. You might buy your pathetic Dad a Jaaag one day... come to our school"

Truly Weird.@VinehallSchool

— Tom (@tommo_tv) September 7, 2018

The independent day and boarding school in Robertsbridge for children aged between two and 13 charges fees of up to £23,000 per year.

The advert has been described on social media as "hideous" and "cringeworthy".

NickScribbler tweeted: "Cringe. Not only awfully conceived but hideously written. Surely no copywriter involved here. Just someone who went to public school and now teaches at one."

Are we now teaching children that the meaning of success is material wealth?? Good grief we have a long way to go and a lot better must be done to teach the important things in life. Success is more than material. — GT (@GTrapani1) September 10, 2018

It's not even that that bothers me. Teaching a load of 8 year old to sneer at their parents who have probably sacrificed a lot to pay the fees seems awful. — Susan (filthy remoaner)🍑🍒🍌🇪🇺 (@shushitssusan) September 10, 2018

Head teacher Joff Powis said: "I very deeply regret the widespread offence caused by the recent open day advertisement.

"It was wholly misguided, and should never have seen the light of day. I must stress it is in no way a reflection of the ethos of our school.

"We are taking a long hard look at how it came to be created in the first place, but as Head, I must take full responsibility for its appearance, and can only apologise for such an unfortunate error of judgement.

"Vinehall prides itself on being a friendly, inclusive place, where the values of modesty and broad-mindedness are at the forefront of our guidance and teaching."

The advert has been withdrawn.

