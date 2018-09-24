Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption PC Alexander Walsh, who was based in Brighton, will be sentenced at crown court next month

A police officer awaiting sentencing for common assault and stalking a woman has been dismissed from Sussex Police.

Brighton-based PC Alexander Walsh, 33, of St Michael's Place, Brighton, admitted the charges at Portsmouth Crown Court earlier this month.

Two counts of gross misconduct in respect of discreditable conduct were found against him during a hearing at Sussex Police headquarters last Friday.

He was dismissed without notice, and is due to be sentenced on 12 October.

He pleaded guilty to common assault and stalking without fear, alarm or distress on 5 September.

Det Supt Steve Boniface, head of Sussex Police's professional standards department, said: "This officer's behaviour was a violation of the trust that the public put in the police to serve and protect them."