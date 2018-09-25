Image caption Miss Earl's naked body was found in dense undergrowth nine years after she disappeared

The parents of an art student who went missing nearly 40 years ago have said the recorded cause of her death should be overturned.

Jessie Earl was 22 when she disappeared in May 1980 in Eastbourne, East Sussex. Her remains were found in March 1989.

An inquest took place in Eastbourne four months later, and the coroner recorded an open verdict.

Jessie's father, John Earl, said: "She was naked, she had been tied up with her bra. She was murdered."

He added: "Jesse didn't get herself killed by accident, suicide or anything else."

Post-mortem examination

Miss Earl's remains were found in dense scrubland at the top of the cliffs at Beachy Head.

Sussex Police said a post-mortem examination found the cause of her death to be "unascertainable".

The death was recorded as "suspicious", and police re-opened the case in January 2000, formally recording it as murder.

The force submitted a fresh report to the coroner, but no further inquest was held.

Tobin victims

Mrs and Mrs Earls believe their daughter may have been killed by convicted serial killer Peter Tobin, who was living in the area at the time.

Tobin is serving life sentences for murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, Scots schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton and Essex teenager Dinah McNicol.

However, Sussex Police said: "We have no evidence implicating Peter Tobin or any other named or known individual in the murder of Jessie Earl."

They said: "We understand the continuing anguish of the [family] and our thoughts remain with them.

"We will never close [this case] until and unless some resolution and closure is found for them."

The Attorney General's office has been contacted for a comment.