Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given their royal titles on their wedding day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to make their first joint official visit to the county that features in their royal titles later on Wednesday.

The couple, who married in May, will visit Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven on their whistle-stop tour.

Highlights will include seeing the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence in Chichester.

They will also visit Survivors' Network, a charity that supports survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Jay Breslaw, director of the Brighton charity, said there was "a mood of real jubilation in the office".

"We recognise the huge importance to us as a small charity in Sussex, and particularly in this time when funding is difficult, funds are being cut," she said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at Windsor Castle in May

The Duke and the US-born former actress will be shown the American Declaration of Independence during a visit to Edes House, in Chichester, West Sussex.

It is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies, with the other being the signed copy housed in the National Archives in Washington.

The royal couple will also officially open the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park in Bognor Regis.

The cutting-edge site has been designed to offer practical experiences in partnership with local industry.

Image caption The Royal Pavilion was the seaside palace of King George IV

The royal couple will then travel along the coast to Brighton and Hove in East Sussex, visiting the Royal Pavilion - the former seaside palace of King George IV - the duke's great, great, great, great uncle.

While in Brighton they will visit the Survivors' Network, which last year supported more than 1,500 people and held more than 2,000 counselling sessions.

Rosa Monckton, who runs a community enterprise in Brighton helping young adults with learning disabilities, and who was a close friend of the duke's mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, said: "I think it's really good to see them taking on his mother's role. He's very much his mother's son."

The couple will also head to the coastal town of Peacehaven where they will meet young people at the Joff Youth Centre.