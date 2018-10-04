Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police dog Vinnie tracked the scent of the drink-driver along four streets to the seafront

A police dog has helped to track down a drink-driver who fled a crash scene.

Joel Elphick, 21, of East Preston, hit a parked car at the junction of Wallace Avenue and West Parade, Worthing, West Sussex, at 04:30 BST on 13 September.

German shepherd Vinnie was taken to the scene where he tracked Elphick along four streets to seafront beach huts.

Elphick admitted drinking and driving when he appeared before Worthing magistrates last Friday and was banned from driving for 20 months.

He was also fined £92 and ordered to pay costs.