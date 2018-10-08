Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The posters are being investigated as hate crime

Anti-gypsy posters put up around an area of West Sussex are being investigated as a hate crime, police have confirmed.

The signs in Barns Green, which are in German, include slogans such as "ethnic cleansing in progress" and "gypsies are forbidden".

They were placed outside the school and village shop.

Sussex Police said officers had received reports of hate posters and were investigating.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Some of the posters are targeted at gypsies

Julie Brazil, who lives in the village and has links with the travelling community, told the BBC her 13-year-old son had seen the posters and described them as "appalling".

"I think it's just disgusting, completely unacceptable," she said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Resident Julie Brazil called the posters "disgusting"

A spokesman for Sussex Police said it was believed the posters, which contained anti-traveller images and messages, were put up on Sunday and Monday.

He said: "There will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community and to prevent any further offences."

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.