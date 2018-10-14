Image copyright Allyson Breeds Image caption Many local residents have expressed surprise over this year's choice.

A bonfire society in East Sussex has been forced to explain why it burnt an effigy highlighting 100 years of the RAF.

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society (HBBS) created the structure for its event held in the seaside town on Saturday.

The choice of effigy has shocked some locals who have said it was in "bad taste" and disrespectful".

But Keith Leech, Chairman of HBBS said on his Facebook page it was an "effigy of honour".

Hastings Bonfire is one of many such events held across Sussex and into Kent as "a statement against oppression and for democracy".

'Mark of respect'

Thousands turned out to watch the Hastings society lead a procession through the streets, wearing the red, gold and blue of the Cinque Port colours.

On its website, ahead of the event, it said: "Sometimes an effigy is blown up in mockery and sometimes in thanks and as a mark of respect. Work out which you think it is for 2018."

But a picture of the fireworks effigy posted on the Hastings and Area, Past and Present page has attracted intense debate.

Image copyright Gareth Rees Image caption The Hastings event is one of many enormous Sussex bonfire celebrations

One local resident, Mary Murphy, asked: " Is it going to be destroyed? Oh dear. Have some respect please."

And Freda Rimini, who says she is a former RAF worker, added: "Not sure I want to see 100 years of the RAF go up in flames!"

But Lizzie Ruth Bond defended the society: "It was supposed to be in tribute to them and a celebration of the RAF but of course everyone takes it the wrong way."

In a statement, the society confirmed its effigy was a firework display to commemorate the RAF 100 year anniversary.

It added: "We were lucky enough to have the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows display over Hastings in July, which was also inspiration for the effigy."

It also claimed that before the event, the RAF was approached and was "very pleased with the idea - asking to live stream it on their website".

The RAF has been contacted for a comment as has the Royal British Legion and the Veterans' Association.

