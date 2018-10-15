Image copyright PA Image caption The emergency runway could be used for departing smaller aircraft, Gatwick Airport said

Gatwick Airport is due to unveil plans to use its emergency runway to increase capacity.

The airport's latest draft plan is set to be released on Thursday and will go out to public consultation, a spokesman said.

The emergency runway would be used for smaller aircraft departures, as part of future growth plans.

Opponents to expansion at the West Sussex airport have called it "a second runway by the back door".

The airport's spokesman said Gatwick was "exploring how to make best use of its existing runways, including the possibility of bringing its existing standby runway into routine use".

"This would deliver an incremental increase in capacity that complements the expansion schemes of other airports across the South East."

'Betrayal'

The airport was also looking at using the existing runway "more intensely", aided by the use of modern technology, the airport spokesman told the BBC.

Campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions said: "This is simply betrayal of communities of Sussex, Surrey and Kent who have already endured the increases in long haul movements this year by 24.1%.

"This is a second runway by the back door, how can communities ever trust Gatwick management again?"

In June Gatwick Airport announced £1,11bn plans to expand part of the North Terminal, including six new departure gates.