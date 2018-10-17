Image caption Insp Tony Lumb is to face disciplinary proceedings for gross misconduct

A police inspector facing allegations he had sex with vulnerable women has had the case against him dropped.

Brighton-based Sussex Police officer Tony Lumb was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in March 2017 and was suspended from the force.

The police watchdog investigated and referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which has now said there was insufficient evidence.

Sussex Police said Insp Lumb would face disciplinary proceedings in due course.

It follows the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) finding he also had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

'Shocking decision'

The former elected member of the local Police Federation inspector's branch board faced allegations he had improper sexual relations with women in the course of his duties.

One of the complainants branded the CPS decision "shocking" and has called for it to be reviewed.

In a statement, the CPS said: "We would like to apologise for the time it has taken to reach this decision and for the upset this has caused."

A spokesman said all the available material had been examined and there was not enough evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction if the case went to court.

He added that a Victims' Right to Review request has been received and would be carried out by a prosecutor with no previous involvement in the case.