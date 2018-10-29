Image copyright Gharsallah family Image caption Georgina has been described as "streetwise, but quite naive" by her mother and sister

A mother has made an emotional appeal for her missing daughter to return home on her 31st birthday.

Georgina Gharsallah was last seen in her home town of Worthing in West Sussex on the morning of 7 March.

Sussex Police said it is offering a £5,000 reward for information that leads directly to her being located.

Ms Gharsallah's mother, Andrea, said: "We love you, we miss you, we want you back here."

She added: "The best thing is for you to come back for your birthday."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The last sighting of Georgina Gharsallah on the day she vanished was at a mobile phone shop

Ch Insp Miles Ockwell said: "Today should have been a celebration for Gina's birthday, but instead it is an extremely distressing time for her family and friends.

"It has now been seven months since anyone has seen or heard from Gina and her family are desperate to hear from her."

Ms Gharsallah added: "Recently it's been harder [but] we can't give up. That's how we live every day, hoping for some news."

Georgina has been described as white, 5ft 4in, and was last seen with shoulder-length dark hair and a piercing above her lip.

Police said she has links to Worthing, Brighton and London and could have travelled to one of these areas.