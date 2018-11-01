Image copyright Family handout Image caption Fiona Fisher was found dead at her home in April

A man who stabbed his mother to death at her home in East Sussex has been given a life term and told by a judge he needs psychiatric treatment.

Thomas Fisher, 22, of no fixed address, admitted the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Fiona Fisher, 51.

She was found dead from a single stab wound to the chest at her home in Lordswell Lane, Crowborough, in April.

The judge at Lewes Crown Court told Fisher he must be treated in a psychiatric hospital.

An an earlier hearing, Fisher had denied murder but admitted killing Ms Fisher at some point between 25 and 27 April.

He also admitted fraudulently using his mother's M&S credit card and driving while disqualified.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police visited Ms Fisher's house after a request for a welfare check

Paying tribute shortly after Ms Fisher's death, her family said: "There are no words to explain the love those around her felt for her. She is irreplaceable."

A statement released on their behalf by police stated: "Fiona will be sadly missed by her daughter Megan, her mother Dorothy and stepfather Les, as well as her father."