Crawley collision: Man dies and child seriously injured
- 2 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died and a child has been seriously injured in a collision with a car.
Emergency services were called to the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue, in Crawley, West Sussex, on Thursday.
Sussex Police said a red Fiat 500 hit the male pedestrian and a child, who was riding a bike, at about 08:30 GMT.
The man died at the scene, and the child is being treated in hospital for serious injuries. Witnesses to the collision are urged to contact police.