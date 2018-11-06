Sussex

360 video: Join the Lewes bonfire celebrations

  • 6 November 2018

Tens of thousands of people attended the annual bonfire celebrations in Lewes.

Participants carrying burning torches, barrels and crosses paraded through the narrow streets.

Use our 360 degree video to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the famous celebration.

Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down.

It will not work in the Safari web browser - and is best experienced on the YouTube mobile app.

